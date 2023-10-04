Mobile mammograms in Lewiston

Windsong Mobile Mammography will be making it's way to Lewiston, and what better time than now during breast cancer awareness month.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Windsong Mobile Mammography will be making its way to Lewiston, and what better time than now during breast cancer awareness month.

The mobile van will be coming to the Lewiston Senior Center on Tuesday, November 7 from 9am - 4pm on River Road.

Windsong will offer breast screenings, and appointments must be made prior to attending.

“As we have been hosting these events in recent years, I am very pleased that so many members of our community have taken advantage of this opportunity to have this breast screening done right in our backyard,” said Myers. “Too many of us know we need to get our mammogram but never quite get around to scheduling it, so the mobile unit makes it as easy as possible.”

To make an appointment people can call Windsong at (716)-929-9494 or visit their website here.

The mobile unit accepts all major insurances but for those who do not have health insurance the unit may cover those at no cost. To learn more call Windsong for more information at the number mentioned above.

“As a breast cancer survivor, I know that early detection is the key to battling breast cancer, so if you have been putting off scheduling your screening, do not wait any more,” said Myers. “And call soon, as appointments fill up fast.”

Did you know that 1 in 8 women in the US will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime? Join us in raising... Posted by Windsong Radiology Group PC on Tuesday, October 3, 2023