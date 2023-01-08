Mobile lung cancer screening on wheels in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — If you're in the Niagara Falls area you might have noticed a big blue and green bus around the city.
The bus, EDDY, is an early lung cancer detection unit that is driven to you.
It was created through Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.
The goal is to make it easier for people in the region to get screened and diagnosed for lung cancer.
"When we bring our CT machine to the community, we decrease the burdens patients have to get to us. You don't have to worry about driving downtown, getting parking. We make it convenient, we come to them, we bring it to them. We make it so it's likely that they're to follow up with their cancer screening," said Tara Polilla, Registered Nurse at Roswell Park.
Screenings are available every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.