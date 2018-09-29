BUFFALO, N.Y. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and while there are still a few days left in September, awareness of the deadly disease began on Friday.

ECMC and Western New York Breast Health were behind the mobile breast cancer screening unit on Canisius College's campus Friday morning. Organizers say the unit helps give women better access to life-saving mammograms.

"Please, ladies and gentlemen take advantage of this opportunity to get the care and the services that you need," Linda Gray with Susan G. Komen Upstate New York said. "Get your mammograms, follow through with your screenings."

Early detection and treatment has lead to a 39% decline in breast-cancer related deaths across the country. You can learn more by clicking here.

