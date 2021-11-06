Mercy Hospital to unveil Emergency Department renovations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo will hold a ceremony Friday afternoon to unveil their Emergency Department renovations.
The over $500,000 project was designed to improve patient care and efficiency.
Among the changes visitors and patients will see:
- Reconfigured reception area to accommodate new provider-in-triage model of care to improve efficiency and patient wait times.
- Improved waiting space and expanded private treament areas for non-critically ill patients
- Private triage rooms for those arriving by ambulance
- Two new designated pediatric treatment rooms
The hospital says there are other improvements that will enhance patient privacy, comfort and convenience.