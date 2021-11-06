x
Mercy Hospital to unveil Emergency Department renovations

The over $500,000 project was designed to improve patient care and efficiency.
Credit: WGRZ
Mercy Hospital in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo will hold a ceremony Friday afternoon to unveil their Emergency Department renovations. 

Among the changes visitors and patients will see: 

  • Reconfigured reception area to accommodate new provider-in-triage model of care to improve efficiency and patient wait times.
  • Improved waiting space and expanded private treament areas for non-critically ill patients
  • Private triage rooms for those arriving by ambulance
  • Two new designated pediatric treatment rooms

The hospital says there are other improvements that will enhance patient privacy, comfort and convenience. 

