Mercy Hospital to unveil Emergency Department renovations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo will hold a ceremony Friday afternoon to unveil their Emergency Department renovations.

The over $500,000 project was designed to improve patient care and efficiency.

Among the changes visitors and patients will see:

Reconfigured reception area to accommodate new provider-in-triage model of care to improve efficiency and patient wait times.

Improved waiting space and expanded private treament areas for non-critically ill patients

Private triage rooms for those arriving by ambulance

Two new designated pediatric treatment rooms