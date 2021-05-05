WNY Mental Health Awareness Week begins today

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several organizations in Western New York are teaming up today to kick of WNY Mental Health Awareness Week.
There will be several events, both in person and virtual with the goal of reaching as many people as possible. In a Facebook post, the Restoration Society Inc., says that they are working to fight the stigma surrounding mental health and celebrate neurodiversity.
The events begin with a virtual kickoff on Facebook. Also today, there will be speakers at the Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Library and the Buffalo Central Library downtown.
