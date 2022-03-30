Gov. Hochul announces funding for schools in the state to improve mental health resources for students

$10 million will be distributed to eligible school districts each year

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that $50 million in funding will be available for school districts in New York State.

The funding is to help improve and offer more mental health resources for students who have been through trauma that has impacted their education.

"Young students have been particularly hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, suffering disruptions in their education, social lives, and recreational activities and opportunities," Governor Hochul said. "I have heard the concerns from many parents and educators about the impact that COVID-19 has had on our children's well-being. This funding will help ensure that every student who has experienced trauma that has impacted their education can receive the necessary mental health resources they need and deserve."

According to the news release, $10 million each year will be administered over five years will be available to eligible school districts. And funding past the first year will be based on timely reporting, satisfactory progress in meeting chosen grant objectives, and the availability of funds, and funding can't exceed $500,000 annually per school.

The governor's office said the proposals will be scored, and awards will be made to the highest scoring applications that meet the minimum scoring threshold until funds are exhausted.

Eligible proposals goals:

Enhance access to mental health services: Enhancement of mental health staffing and use of a standardized tool to identify student needs are both proven interventions that enhance access to the strategies and supports that address the mental health of students.

Implement integrated mental health supports: Promoting wellness and resilience within the school environment is crucial in supporting the mental health of students and families, particularly in the wake of the global pandemic.

Strengthen partnerships with existing supports within the mental health system as well as the larger child-serving system: Enhancing coordination between school staff and community providers and identifying resources within and outside the school allows educators to understand the full range of services available and ensure students and their families have access to the full array of supports/services they need.

To learn more about the program and proposal click here.