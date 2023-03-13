NYS provides funding to improve mental health services for youth and families

The money will be used to create two statewide networks that both youth and families can relay on for behavioral health information, support and services.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday that state has $10 million available to help improve mental health services for youth and families.

The funding will be administered by the New York State Office of Mental Health.

"New Yorkers who struggle with mental illness deserve a system of care that is suited for and responsive to their needs," Governor Hochul said in a release. "These statewide networks will provide young people, parents, caregivers, and the peer advocates who serve them with the resources, expertise and support they need to address behavioral health concerns."

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, "Youth Peer Advocates and Family Peer Advocates provide valuable input into the development of mental healthcare policy and programs. Their own personal and professional experiences with the healthcare system give them a unique perspective that can help us to improve the delivery of services and the development of programs serving children with mental health concerns and their families."

Each network will be funded with $5 million over five years.

According to the Governor's office, the Statewide Network for Youth Peer Support and Advocacy will help young people with their treatment and connect them to youth peer advocates, as well as guide them to organizations and services available.

The Statewide Structure and Network for Family Support and Advocacy will direct families to resources and advocates to help parents and caregivers of children with mental health needs.