Mental health hearing will bring NY Attorney General to visit Buffalo

Mental health advocate Karl Shallowhorn said he hopes this will allow state leaders to see the need for more help to get access to mental health services.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Letitia James will be in Buffalo for a hearing on mental health on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

2 On Your Side reached out to a local mental health advocate about this hearing.

"It's not as simple as giving a person medication, or sending them to the hospital or an out patient program," Shallowhorn said. "We need more services, and I hope that's what people will advocate for, for instance, the short-term respite program on Elm Street.

"That's the kind of thing we need more investment in, more investment in those type of programs to take the weight off hospitals."

To submit questions, go to the state attorney general's website.