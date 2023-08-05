Gov. Hochul details NYS Mental Health Plan

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Buffalo to discuss details of the state's Mental Health Plan.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Buffalo Monday to discuss the state's investment into overhauling mental health care in the state.

The Mental Health Care Plan is part of the fiscal year 2024 budget. The plan will increase inpatient psychiatric treatment capacity, expand outpatient services, boost insurance coverage and develop transitional housing for people with mental illness.

"Since the onset of the pandemic, more than one in three New Yorkers has either personally sought or knows someone in need of mental health care, and our young people are reporting distress at rates unlike anything we've ever seen," Hochul said.

"My Mental Health Care Plan marks an historic shift in our approach towards addressing mental health challenges, reversing years of neglect to our system and bringing bold investments to ensure that every New Yorker has access to high-quality care. This plan uses an all-hands-on-deck approach that utilizes community resources at every level to meet the needs all New Yorkers in every corner of our state."

Another part of the $1 billion dollar plan includes $30 million to expand mental health services for school-aged children throughout the state, including $20 million for school-based mental health services. There is also $10 million in funding to strengthen suicide prevention programs for high-risk youth.

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, "Governor Hochul's Mental Heath Care Plan is a thoughtful and comprehensive strategy that will dramatically increase access to mental health services in communities all across the state, including those that have been underserved for many years. The historic initiatives she's championed will help ensure that all of New York's children, adults, and families have access to the mental health support and services they may need."

"Historically, mental health care has been a neglected priority on the agenda of policy makers and funders at every level of government. The mental health epidemic does not discriminate and affects people of all races, religions and genders. I applaud Governor Kathy Hochul for providing record investment into the mental health care system which will lead to better outcomes for those in our community that struggle and are in search of help," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said.

The plan will also invest in peer-based outreach, close gaps in insurance coverage for behavioral health services and expand outpatient services.

Providing $18 million capital and $30 million operating funding to expand inpatient psychiatric beds, including opening 150 new adult beds in State-operated psychiatric hospitals, representing the largest expansion at these facilities in decades

Investing $60 million in capital and $121.6 million operating funding, which will establish 12 new comprehensive psychiatric emergency programs providing hospital-level crisis care and triple the number of State-funded Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics statewide -from 13 to 39 -that offer walk-in, immediate integrated mental health and substance use disorder services for New Yorkers of all ages and insurance status

Funding 42 additional Assertive Community Treatment teams for children and adults to provide mobile, high intensity services to the most at-risk New Yorkers and eight additional Safe Options Support teams — five in New York City and three in the rest of state

Providing $28 million to help create 50 new Critical Time Intervention care coordination teams to provide wrap-around services, from housing to job supports, for individuals needing transition assistance, including children and adults discharged from hospitals and emergency rooms

Building on investments made in the FY 2023 Budget, including $12 million for HealthySteps and home-based crisis intervention programs to promote early childhood development and treatment for children and teens; and $3.1 million to bolster treatment for individuals with eating disorders

Allocating $2.8 million to expand the Intensive and Sustained Engagement Treatment program to offer peer-based outreach and engagement for adults with serious mental illness

Providing $18 million over two years to reimburse providers for family preventive mental health services for parents and their children; and $24 million over two years to reimburse providers for adverse childhood experience screenings

Supporting the workforce with a 4 percent cost of living adjustment and $14 million for the Office of Mental Health's Community Mental Health Loan Repayment Program, expanding the eligibility for the program to include licensed mental health professionals.

Additionally, the Budget closes gaps in insurance coverage that have posed a barrier to New Yorkers needing mental health care and substance use disorder services