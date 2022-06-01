Center for Hope host 'Purple Party' to benefit victims of narcissistic abuse

The Purple Party event will benefit those who are struggling to rebuild their lives by leaving a situation of domestic violence based on narcissistic abuse.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today, June 1 is World Narcissistic Abuse Awareness Day, and the Center for Hope WNY is hoping to help victims who have been abused.

The Center for Hope is hosting its first annual Purple Party Wednesday night.

According to the news release, proceeds from the Purple Party event will benefit those who are struggling to rebuild their lives by leaving a situation of domestic violence based on narcissistic abuse.

The center's founder, Hope Jay, is a family court attorney with years of both personal and professional experience with narcissistic abusers.

"For those who are a victim of a narcissist, the simple act of walking away from the relationship is no longer simple. The abuser has a whole playbook of ways to belittle a victim and make them believe that they will be worse off leaving the relationship," Jay explained. "For the victim, having professionals to help guide them through the landscape of gaslighting and manipulation the abuser will attack them with is vital to helping victims regain their lives and live free from abuse."

The event is being held at Shango New Orleans Bistro & Wine Bar from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The cost for a ticket is $50.

The benefit is an effort to help cover some of the costs for individuals who cannot afford to pay for services such as legal or psychological counseling.

There will be live music from the Jess Bennett Duo, a basket raffle and a special door prize to win tickets to see standup Comedian John Mulaney on June 11 at KeyBank Center will be offered along with light fare and a specialty cocktail. Those attending are encouraged to wear purple.

Tickets can be purchased here.