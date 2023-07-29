Buffalo's bravest took on Buffalo's finest to raise money for mental health

Proceeds from the softball classic will support peer support teams for firefighters and police officers that struggle with their mental health.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's bravest took on Buffalo's finest in a softball charity match.

It was police officers versus firefighters down at Medaille Field and Mayor Byron Brown threw the first pitch for Saturday night's game.

"The work that our first responders do is critical to the safety and security of our community...Police Commissioner Joe Gramaglia and Fire Commissioner William Renaldo are very big proponents of supporting the mental health of our police officers and firefighters," said Mayor Brown.