BestSelf Behavioral Health receiving $5M in federal funding to enhance mental health care

The federal grant, funded by the Department of Health and Human Services, was awarded to BestSelf to enhance services for both adults and children.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — BestSelf Behavioral Health was the recent recipient of a $5 million grant to help enhance services for those in need of mental health care.

The federal grant, funded by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), was awarded to BestSelf through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to enhance services for both adults and children. Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) made the announcement Tuesday.

"The stress and isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly intensified mental health challenges for many members of the Western New York community," Higgins said. "This funding is critical for BestSelf to extend their services and community reach in order to improve outcomes for adults and children experiencing mental health challenges."

The grant will also provide funding for BestSelf’s Community Mental Health Centers program. This program not only aims to enhance its eating disorder treatment program, but also seeks to improve outpatient services with a focus on "developing gender-affirming care pathway." Additionally, the Community Mental Health Centers program provides mobile and adaptable support to the Children’s Clinic Support Team and the Adult Mobile Mental Health Team.

"This funding will improve BestSelf’s capacity to meet the ever increasing need for behavioral health services in our community," said Elizabeth Woike-Ganga, LCSW-R, president and CEO of BestSelf. "These much-needed resources will enhance our ability to provide accessible, high quality and culturally competent treatment and support services to children and adults throughout WNY."