BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County legislature has scheduled a special meeting to discuss an issue that 2 On Your Side reported on Wednesday: the high lead levels found at many county playgrounds.

The health department is already planning to remove 22 pieces of equipment from Chestnut Ridge after a first round of lead testing.

A special meeting will be held on August 8.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Erie County comptroller says playground equipment in county parks tested positive for lead

Children design their dream playground

Mason's Mission adaptive playground closed to the public