BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County legislature has scheduled a special meeting to discuss an issue that 2 On Your Side reported on Wednesday: the high lead levels found at many county playgrounds.
The health department is already planning to remove 22 pieces of equipment from Chestnut Ridge after a first round of lead testing.
A special meeting will be held on August 8.
