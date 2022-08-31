Medication-assisted treatment program begins at Erie County Holding Center

The program has been in place for six weeks at the holding center, in partnership with Save the Michaels of the World and BestSelf Behavioral Health.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced the start of a medication-assisted treatment program at the holding center.

People who are already taking medication such as suboxone or methadone for a substance-use disorder can keep taking it after they're admitted to the jail. Other people are assessed as they come into the holding center and given that medication if they need it.

Inside the jail, they can take part in peer support programs and continue that care after they get out.

"When they are released, they're immediately picked up at the door and linked up to whatever agency they prefer. If they choose BestSelf, that could be help with ongoing counseling, housing," said Elizabeth Woike-Ganga, who is the president and CEO of BestSelf Behavioral Health.

She added: "I know we have heard about a few cases already that have gone very, very well with the collaboration with the sheriff's team. This is a wonderful program that's really really going to save lives in our community."