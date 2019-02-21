BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new pilot program could see patients calling for an ambulance taken to urgent care sites and doctor offices instead of hospital emergency departments.

The federal government last week introduced a new payment model that provides new treatment and transport options to better meet emergency care needs. The Emergency Triage, Treat and Transport (ET3) model gives emergency services providers the ability to determine where patients will be treated based on the severity of their condition. You can continue reading this article by visiting the Buffalo Business First website.