BUFFALO, NY - The Queen City is getting its first medical marijuana dispensary.

Acreage Holdings, a multi-state cannabis operator, announced Wednesday that 'The Botanist,' a new medical marijuana dispensary, is set to open November 12 at 192 Seneca Street.

2 On Your Side reported a year ago that the dispensary was on its way, and now the opening date is official. Two other dispensaries exist in WNY, but this will be the first in Buffalo.

The Botanist will feature educational stations which Acreage Holdings says will bring customers "closer to the plant and its healing properties." The dispensary plans to host educational and entertaining events including cooking classes, CBD-infused mocktail parties, and something they call "Cannabis 101."

And to celebrate the store's opening, The Botanist is giving a 25 percent discount to veterans through the end of this year.

You can learn more about The Botanist on its website, and additional information on Acreage Holdings can be found on their website.

