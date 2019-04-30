BUFFALO, N.Y. — The growing measles outbreak has a lot of parents concerned about protecting their children, and it has lawmakers looking at changing the rules here in New York state.

2 On Your Side reports that there's a New York State bill that's been introduced to end the exemption that allows parents to not vaccinate their kids for religious reasons.

If it passes, it could face a challenge in court over the First Amendment.

