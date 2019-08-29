BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another school here in Western New York is trying to get students to stop vaping.

Maryvale is installing devices in bathrooms and locker rooms, similar to the ones 2 On Your Side recently told you about in Salamanca.

The devices can detect chemicals and vapors in the air, and alert school staff through a smartphone app.

The staff can then go to the specific location and catch students in the act.

The Maryvale School Board unanimously approved money to buy the detectors this week, just in time for the new school year.

The Salamanca Schools installed 10 halo devices at the end of last school year. The devices can pick up all sorts of toxins and loud sounds that you would hear in a commotion.

