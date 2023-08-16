Maryvale High School teamed up with the Buffalo Bills to host CPR training

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Western New York community has been turning a moment of tragedy into triumph.
Since Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field back in January there's been a new focus on CPR training.
On Tuesday night, Maryvale High School teamed up with the Buffalo Bills to make sure everyone has the tools they need to save a life.
Doctors from UB and the Buffalo Bills Medical Director helped train Maryvale athletes and their families in hands-on CPR.
"The idea is to work towards making WNY the safest place for people to participate in sports and make our community safer. So the more people that know what to do when there's a cardiac arrest and really bystander CPR is the most important first step. We're trying to make sure everyone is really comfortable with hands-only CPR," Dr. Les Bisson, Medical Director of the Buffalo Bills, said.
And everyone who took part was entered into a drawing for a pair of tickets to an upcoming Buffalo Bills game.