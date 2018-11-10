BUFFALO, NY-- The man who was shot by police after allegedly bringing a shotgun to a Springville gas station back in August is facing charges now.

The sheriff's office says Nicholas Krencik, 34, brought a sawed-off shotgun into the store, shot into the air and refused to drop it when deputies arrived, and they shot him.

"They acted with restraint, they acted professionally, and they did the right thing here," said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. "They were obviously trained very well and they were obviously saving their lives. They had a right to save their lives. This man pointed a loaded shotgun at them and like I said the shootings were totally justified."

Krencik is charged with menacing a police officer and weapon possession. He pleaded not guilty in court.

