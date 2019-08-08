BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was a sea of pink at the KeyBank Center Lexus Club on Wednesday night as the American Cancer Society kicked off this year's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer fundraiser.

Guests were treated to an array of pink treats, food, drinks, music, and so much more, all raising money for breast cancer research.

"We want to get the information out there about our programs and services in the way we help cancer survivors and caregivers," Mariah Turk of the American Cancer Society said, "and events like this allow cancer patients to interact with one another and help them with their cancer treatment."

Wednesday's event is the beginning of many fundraisers leading up to the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on October 12.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Group running across country to fight cancer stops in Buffalo

Young cancer survivor is pulled on stage at Thomas Rhett concert

Western New York man has donated blood platelets for 50 years