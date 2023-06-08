Long-term effects of the wildfire smoke from Canada

Gov.r Kathy Hochul says the smoke from the wildfires is the worst the state has seen since before the Clean Air Act became law.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Experts say short-term effects of the wildfire smoke from Canada can include headaches, watery eyes, difficulty breathing and a scratchy throat.

But they say the long term impacts can vary and can target specific groups.

"What we are observing right now is a short-term, acute air pollution episode, which means very high concentration in a short period of time," Max Zhang said.

Zhang is a mechanical engineering professor from Cornell University who says studies show wildfire smoke's long-term effects can impact kids' lung function but over time. Their bodies can also heal them too.

He says healthy adults aren't likely to notice any change, but those with pre-existing respiratory and cardiovascular conditions could be impacted by the particulate matter coming from the smoke.

"What we have going on these past couple days is unprecedented," Chris Murawski of the Clean Air Coalition of WNY said.

"Generally, the air quality has been improving over the decades because of the Clean Air Act."

Murawski says the legislation was enacted in the 1970s, which tries to reduce and control air pollution nationwide.

Since then, he says industrial factories have stricter mandates, vehicle emissions are cleaner, and even the closure of the Tonawanda Coke factory have all made a difference in our air.

"Actually, before this severe episode, New York State does not have the exceedance of the particulate matter ever. So what we are seeing now could be a change in the paradigm and what the air quality is going to be like in the next decades," Zhang said.

In fact, Gov. Kathy Hochul says the smoke from the wildfires is the worst the state has seen since before the Clean Air Act became law.

"It's also a wake up call that this is the new normal for what we're going to be dealing with. I spoke to the Canadian council. He said their increase is up 1,400 percent," Hochul said.

Those with the clean air coalition say a supreme court case from last year could threaten the Clean Air Act in the future.