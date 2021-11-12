ECMC getting help from Long Island nurses to combat latest COVID surge

Nurses will be on site for two weeks. They will also be used in Rochester, where they will assist at Strong Memorial Hospital.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul is sending nurses from Long Island to Erie County Medical Center to help combat the latest COVID surge.

The group from Northwell Health is made of 16 clinical professionals, including intensive care, emergency department, and medical-surgical nurses. Governor Hochul says the team will help assist with the recent rise in cases.

Nurses will be on site for two weeks. They will also be used in Rochester, where they will assist at Strong Memorial Hospital.

"Fighting the winter surge requires a statewide team effort from partners across New York State," Governor Hochul said in a statement.

"I want to thank Northwell Health for answering the call to action and partnering with us to send a team of extraordinarily skilled nurses that will boost hospital capacity and help us bring the numbers down in Western New York."

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown expressed his support for the move.

"I thank Governor Kathy Hochul and Northwell Health for dispatching medical professionals to assist Erie County Medical Center staff, as our region responds to this latest COVID-19 surge," he said.

"On behalf of all of the residents of the City of Buffalo, I am grateful for the partnership and support from across New York State."

Hochul recently launched a program called Nurses for our Future Scholarship, which aimed to address staffing problems. The statewide SUNY scholarship program will reward up to $7,000 covered tuition for 1,000 new nurses.