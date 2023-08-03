Lockport mother shares her unique birthing experience

At 1 pound and 10 ounces, little Sebastian Harris is recovering at Oishei Children's Hospital in the NICU.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Bringing new life into the world is supposed to be exciting, but Rosenna Roman and Sylvester Harris agree it was the opposite.

"I was terrified. I thought I wasn't going to make it," Roman says.

She added, "I was going to get in the car to try to make it to the ER at Oishei, and then my 19-year-old son started panicking because I was bleeding so bad that he got on the phone and called 9-1-1 for paramedics to come and help us."

From there, Rosenna was in the back of a Lockport ambulance, giving birth to baby Sebastian Zion Harris Saturday night.

"It was just blood at first. Then like, I felt a big pain and a gush. The baby was pretty much on the bed with me, in the sack, with the umbilical cord, the placenta, and everything," Roman said.

She says paramedics jumped into action. They began removing the baby from the sack and then started CPR on Sebastian. Moments later, life was back in him.

"To be there was definitely powerful. It was amazing. The power that was in that ambulance at that particular time and moment was surreal," father Sylvester Harris said.

It was surreal for the parents and paramedics Karen Gavin and Matt Devine, who were by her side the entire time. Roman was only 24 weeks pregnant when the birth happened.