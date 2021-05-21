Local mental health resources take part in Buffalo's Mental Health Awareness Day

Community residents are invited to learn more about the mental health programs and resources available in Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The pandemic has really taken a toll on our mental health as feelings of loneliness and isolation are on the rise. Today a local mental health organization wants the city of Buffalo to get out and learn about all the programs and resources that are available in Western New York.

The Mental Health Advocates of Western New York are hosting Buffalo's Mental Health Awareness Day. It's an outdoor event in the green space at the corner of Clark and Kent Street on "Superhero Corner."

The entire community is invited to learn more about the different agencies, programs, and resources that are available to help take care of your mental health.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month which focuses on decreasing the stigma surrounding mental illness. Kelly Miskovski, Director of Community Outreach at Mental Health Advocates tells 2 On Your Side, "your mental health is just as important as your physical health" and it's so easy to let it go. Miskovski says "some easy steps, maybe start seeing a counselor or attending a support group is huge and it can make you feel so much better."

Mental Health Advocates of WNY to host Mental Health Awareness Day for Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood on May 21, 2021 https://t.co/CLt8zA5Jkv — Broadway-Fillmore (@BFAlive) May 12, 2021

Mental Health Awareness Day is part of the "Summer on Superstreet" program where activities for all ages will take place 5 times a week by bringing in local agencies and providing community resources. You can see the full calendar of events here.

The outdoor event goes from 11 am - 2 pm. There will be 16 mental health providers on hand. For more information on the vendors, you can click here. A licensed mental health counselor will be on hand to provide free and private mental health screenings to anyone interested.