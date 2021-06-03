Lives lost to opioid overdoses remembered on Black Balloon Day

After years of a downward trend when it comes to overdose deaths in Erie County, there's been a sharp increase, largely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The names of the 232 lives lost to opioid overdoses in Erie County last year were read during a virtual event on Saturday afternoon.

The Opiate Epidemic Task Force held an awareness event to mark National Black Balloon Day. It's a day where those impacted by drug overdoses place black balloons on their porches or mailboxes to raise awareness about the epidemic.

"We are committed to supporting families who have been affected by the opioid epidemic," Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein said.

"As we acknowledge the loss of these individuals in our community, we can give hope and strength to families who have loved ones who are living with an opioid use disorder."