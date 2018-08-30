BUFFALO, N.Y. - Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that a series of listening sessions on regulated marijuana will be held across the state in September and October.
"Community input is critical as we work to draft balanced and comprehensive legislation on a regulated marijuana program in New York," said Governor Cuomo.
There will be a total of 15 listening sessions, including stop in Buffalo.
The session for Buffalo will be Wednesday, October 3 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. with a location yet to be announced. A session in Rochester will be the following day.
More information on the sessions and pre-registration can be found here.
Here is the complete list of the all the listening sessions:
Wednesday, September 5 - Albany
Thursday, September 6 - Glens Falls
Monday, September 17 - Bronx
Thursday, September 20 - Manhattan
Monday, September 24 - Queens
Tuesday, September 25 - Brooklyn
Wednesday, September 26 - Staten Island
Thursday, September 27 - Long Island
Monday, October 1 - Newburgh
Tuesday, October 2 - Binghamton
Wednesday, October 3 - Buffalo
Thursday, October 4 - Rochester
Tuesday, October 9 - Syracuse
Wednesday, October 10 - Utica
Thursday, October 11 - Watertown