BUFFALO, N.Y. - Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that a series of listening sessions on regulated marijuana will be held across the state in September and October.

"Community input is critical as we work to draft balanced and comprehensive legislation on a regulated marijuana program in New York," said Governor Cuomo.

There will be a total of 15 listening sessions, including stop in Buffalo.

The session for Buffalo will be Wednesday, October 3 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. with a location yet to be announced. A session in Rochester will be the following day.

More information on the sessions and pre-registration can be found here.

Here is the complete list of the all the listening sessions:

Wednesday, September 5 - Albany

Thursday, September 6 - Glens Falls

Monday, September 17 - Bronx

Thursday, September 20 - Manhattan

Monday, September 24 - Queens

Tuesday, September 25 - Brooklyn

Wednesday, September 26 - Staten Island

Thursday, September 27 - Long Island

Monday, October 1 - Newburgh

Tuesday, October 2 - Binghamton

Wednesday, October 3 - Buffalo

Thursday, October 4 - Rochester

Tuesday, October 9 - Syracuse

Wednesday, October 10 - Utica

Thursday, October 11 - Watertown

