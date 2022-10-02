Catholic Health to resume limited hospital visitations

Beginning on Friday, non-COVID patients will be allowed one visitor at a time during reduced visitation hours.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Limited visitations will be resumed at Catholic Health hospitals.

Catholic Health made the announcement on Thursday. Visitations had been restricted because of COVID-19 since Jan. 14.

Visitors will be allowed to see patients from noon-6 p.m. everyday at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, and Sisters of Charity Hospital at both the Main St. and St. Joseph Campuses.

Visitations to COVID-19 patients will still be limited to end-of-life situations.

Exception to the visitor restriction policy will be made for people receiving end-of-life care, birth partners of maternity patients and essential support persons of patients with special needs.

Emergency and surgical patients may bring one support person to accompany them to the hospital. There are certain limitations.

All visitors are subject to verbal health screenings, temperature scan, and other infection control protocols. Masks are still required to be worn in hospitals.