Lead doctor from Oishei Children’s Hospital to give talk for parents of children with disabilities

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Coming up this weekend: a local medical expert will host a virtual discussion for parents who are seeking advice on supporting a child with a disability.

On Saturday, Dr. Stephen Turkovich, Chief Medical Officer, Oishei Children’s Hospital will give a talk as part of the "What's Next?" virtual discussion event for parents of children who have disabilities, or parents who think their children may have disabilities.

The talk will go from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and focus on children with developmental disabilities. The event is hosted by the Parent Network of WNY and is free to attend.

“As professional advocates for parents of children with special needs, the most common question we’re asked is, ‘What’s next?’,” said Susan Barlow, Executive Director, Parent Network of WNY.

“We’re gathering our leading experts in child development and parenting to help educate parents about what they should expect, resources available for their children and how they can help their entire family successfully transition from their child’s birth through adolescence and into adulthood," added Barlow.

Dr. Turkovich, beyond being a local medical leader, also teaches pediatrics at the University at Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. He will give a presentation called “As you plan for your child’s future, do you have these questions?” There will also be breakout sessions based on age group.

Some of the break out sessions include:

Birth to age 5:

Early Intervention (EI) to Committee on Preschool Special Education (CPSE)

Committee on Preschool Education (CPSE) to Committee on Special Education (CSE)

How to become organized

Understanding the Office for Persons with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD)

Children 5-12 years of age:

Role of the Committee on Special Education (CSE)

Part 200 NYSED Regulations

Continuum of services

Health Homes

Understanding the Office for Persons with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD)

Children 13 years and older:

Transitions timeline

Navigating Adulthood

Medicaid

Guardianship

Understanding the Office for Persons with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD)