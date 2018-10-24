WEST SENECA, NY — A new 15-bed facility at the Kids Escaping Drugs Renaissance Campus was unveiled Wednesday. The facility will provide detox services, rehabilitation, and residence assistance to individuals 15 to 23.

Construction on the expansion began in May of 2018 and made possible with a $1.496 million grant from the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services (OASAS).

Additional financial support was provided by two family foundations.

Robin Clouden, Executive Director of the Kids Escaping Drugs Renaissance Campus said in a press release, "Every day we see the devastation that this epidemic has on our adolescents, young adults, and their families. We are deeply humbled and grateful to have received the funds to build this much-needed facility that will serve families across New York State".

