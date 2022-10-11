Kaleida healthcare ratification vote underway after tentative deal reached

Voting will take place over the next three days at various locations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kaleida Health workers represented by two unions are voting on a new contract deal.

"I can confirm that ratification votes are happening for both unions from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. for the next three days at various locations," said April Ezzell with 1199SEIU Communications.

The voting process comes one week after Communications Workers of America (CWA1168) and 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East reached a tentative agreement with Kaleida, avoiding a strike.

The new three-year contract covers more than 6,300 unionized employees at Buffalo General, Oishei Children's Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban, Highpointe on Michigan, DeGraff Medical Park, and other community-based clinics.

If the agreement is approved, it would be retroactive to May 31, 2022, and will carry both CWA Local 1168 and 1199 SEIU through 2025. Both unions had been working without a contract since July 31 after two-month-long extensions.