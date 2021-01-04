Kaleida Health updates visitor guidelines for non-COVID patients

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kaleida Health is updating its visitor guidelines for non-COVID patients, starting Thursday.
New visiting hours will be limited, but two people will be allowed to visit at Buffalo General and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.
Two people will also be allowed with mothers in labor at Oishei Children's Hospital and Millard Fillmore Suburban.
Also, one person is now allowed with adult patients having same-day procedures.
The visiting hours for in-patients in non-COVID units are limited, and they might vary depending on the location.
Visitation is still not allowed for adults in COVID units, but Kaleida Health officials said it works "with patient families in circumstances deemed medically necessary or in end-of-life or palliative care cases."