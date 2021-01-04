Kaleida Health updates visitor guidelines for non-COVID patients

Updates also apply to mothers in labor at Oishei Children's Hospital and Millard Fillmore Suburban, plus adult patients having same-day procedures.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kaleida Health is updating its visitor guidelines for non-COVID patients, starting Thursday.

New visiting hours will be limited, but two people will be allowed to visit at Buffalo General and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

Two people will also be allowed with mothers in labor at Oishei Children's Hospital and Millard Fillmore Suburban.

Also, one person is now allowed with adult patients having same-day procedures.

The visiting hours for in-patients in non-COVID units are limited, and they might vary depending on the location.