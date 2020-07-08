Kaleida Health promotes VNA chief to hospital president

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kaleida Health has followed through on a pledge to promote from within, naming Judy Baumgartner as the new president of Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and DeGraff Medical Park, effective Aug 24.

Baumgartner has spent nearly 30 years with the health system, most recently as president of the Visiting Nursing Association (VNA) of Western New York, a $135 million home care program with operations across the eight-county region and in Northwestern Pennsylvania. She has also overseen Kaleida’s laboratory division and its inpatient and outpatient pharmacy programs for nearly 10 years. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.