Kaleida Health looking to hire temp workers to deal with impact of strike at South Buffalo Mercy Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The help wanted sign is up at Kaleida Health as it looks to deal with the ripple effect caused by the on-going strike at South Buffalo Mercy Hospital.

The healthcare system serves patients at facilities including Buffalo General Hospital, Gates Vascular Institute, DeGraff Medical Park, Oishei Children's Hospital, Millard Suburban and Olean General Hospitals.

Temporary positions being added to help where needed in areas such as the Emergency Department and environmental services.

Michael Hughes, Senior VP and Chief Administrative Officer for Kaleida says Emergency Room wait times are up across its system. Buffalo General Hospital is seeing an increase in both patient load and procedures. BGH is also seeing an increase in medical rehab patients.

Gates Vascular Institute is seeing additional cardiac and stroke cases and deliveries are up nearly 40% at Oishei Childrens Hospital.