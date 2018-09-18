BUFFALO, NY-- Taxpayers will have to help pay to defend a lawsuit brought by Kaleida Health.

Kaleida missed the deadline to keep the nurses contract with Buffalo City Schools, so another company got that lucrative contract.

Now, Kaleida is suing, saying, even though it handed in the hard copy of its proposal 16 minutes "after" the deadline, it still should have been considered.

Both sides will be in court in late October.

