Kaleida Health care workers approve 3-year contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of Kaleida Health care workers have approved a new three-year contract.

In the vote, 91 percent of workers represented by 1199 SEIU and 74 percent of the workers represented by CWA were in favor of the new deal. It comes following months of bargaining with Kaleida Health.

The contract includes staffing incentive bonuses, wage increases, and 500 new full-time positions.

The agreement will remain in effect through May 2025.

“This contract is a huge win for our members who have been struggling to care for patients amidst serious staffing issues and a nationwide worker shortage. We fought hard to ensure there were no compromises made, which is a testament to the tireless efforts of our members whose top priority has always been their patients,” Cori Gambini, president of CWA Local 1168 and a registered nurse, said in a statement Thursday night.

“We worked to strengthen loop-holes in the contract, making sure to reinforce the intent of the language for our members. After years of dealing with a pandemic and learning from it, we made sure to include pandemic-specific language that creates a committee to address any health, safety, and preparedness to protect our members.”

Don Boyd, the president and CEO of Kaleida Health, issued also a statement following the Thursday night vote.

“Our employees are the backbone of Kaleida Health. Delivering the highest quality care to our patients starts with them, so it is vital that we continue to invest and support all that they do. This is a fair contract and it will help in our efforts to be the employer of choice in Western New York,” Boyd said.