'Just in case' BPS asks students and staff take laptops/iPads home for the holidays

The move is a backup plan in case a rise in COVID cases requires a return to remote learning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A spokesperson for Buffalo Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash calls it a 'just in case' strategy.

On Monday, Cash sent out a letter to all students and staff asking them to take home their laptops and iPads when they leave for Winter Break starting on Friday.

The letters ads, “While no decision or timetable has been set to shift to remote instruction at this time, this will ensure the district is fully prepared for any eventuality.”

In the last month, the positive test rate for COVID in Western New York has been at or near the highest in the state. That includes Erie County where a mask mandate was ordered for all public places and businesses.

The district did not offer anyone to explain why it felt this was the right action to take.

But Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz suggested today it was a “worst-case scenario” maneuver.

Poloncarz added, “We don’t see that as being a case here because our numbers are going down and the hospitalization is going down.”

In addition, the Erie County Health Department is preparing for a January expansion of the test-to-stay pilot program at Grand Island schools. The idea is that rigorous and rapid testing could isolate COVID-positive teachers and students while keeping classrooms running.

“If the city of Buffalo wants to participate in the test top stay program... they certainly have the option to do it,” says Poloncarz.