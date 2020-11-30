Independent Health closes 5 Medicare Information Centers, for now

The closure includes locations in Depew, Amherst, Orchard Park, Lakewood and Tonawanda. The move is in response to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Independent Health has temporarily closed its Medicare Information Centers due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The company said people can still call or video chat if they're looking for answers. The closure includes all five Western New York locations: Depew, Amherst, Orchard Park, Lakewood, and Tonawanda.

For people who receive Medicare, there's a reminder that enrollment for 2021 ends December 7.

"The health and safety of our members and our associates remain our highest priorities," Cathy Aquino, the Independent Health director of government sales, said in a statement.

"As such, even with our extensive safety protocols and procedures, and out of an abundance of caution, we believe it is most prudent to temporarily close our information centers and concentrate on meeting our Medicare members’ and customers’ needs over the phone or video conference."

