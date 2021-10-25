Hundreds of Moog employees walk off the job in protest of vaccine mandate

Workers at Moog said they just want to work and not be forced to be vaccinated.

ELMA, N.Y. — Monday hundreds of workers at Moog Facilities in Elma walked off the job in protest of the vaccine mandate.

U.S. government contractors must be vaccinated by December 8 and federal employees have to be vaccinated by November 22.

So today at noon, the workers walked off their posts and protested outside.

"This is simply an anti-mandate. Many of these people here are vaccinated. I have people on the committee that helped plan this event, this is simply about mandating a medical procedure. We don't care, we just want to work, we don't want to be forced to take a medical procedure," said Stream Loop Leader, Matt Schieber.

"It seems like the federal government is touching the things we're making for fighter jets, for helicopters, for missile systems and it's going to affect them adversely," said Moog Engineer, Jim Bebak.

So far 2 On Your Side has not received any comments from Moog regarding the walkout.