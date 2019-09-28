BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State will start enforcing its ban of all flavored e-cigarettes, including menthol flavors, on Friday.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, during a visit to Buffalo on Saturday morning, said she she doesn't think the ban is premature because at least 80 New Yorkers have gotten sick from vaping so far, and kids are vaping without their parents knowing about it.

Earlier this month, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced an emergency executive action to ban flavored e-cigarettes from being sold in New York, upsetting vape shop owners as well as those who use e-cigarettes.

Hochul had this to say to those shop owners Saturday.

"We understand their frustration, but this is becoming a public health crisis, and shame on us as a state if we don't lead the nation in making sure that we protect our children," she said. "That is our number one priority.

"We will continue to work with them, but right now, very shortly, there will be a ban on the sale of flavors e-cigarettes, including menthol, because we have identified that there are over 800 cases in the country, over 80 in New York State alone, and it's very serious."

Stores that sell the banned products could face fines of up to $2,000 per violation.

