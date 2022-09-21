Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield reveals recipients of Blue Fund grants

The program helps organizations fund services such as behavioral health, maternal health, and health care workforce development.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York announced Wednesday the recipients of this year's Blue Fund grants.

Gerard Place was one of those recipients and was awarded $150,000 for their Healthy Moms and Babies Club.

"Often we will have moms present at our doorstep who aren't getting prenatal care, or don't have diapers or the supplies they need to properly care for their children," said David Zapfel, president and CEO of Gerard Place.

"So we're very grateful to Highmark for their award that will help us staff and implement this program where we do a lot of education, support, make sure moms have bus passes to get to prenatal care, just really life-saving, important things out of this room."