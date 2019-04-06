BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s that time again, when local health plans ask the state Department of Financial Services (DFS) to approve rate increases for the following year. This time it’s no different, with local health plans asking for hikes ranging from 3.3 percent to 10 percent for individuals; and 1.1 percent to 6.8 percent hikes for small groups.

DFS this week posted the requested rates for 18 health plans across New York, including four companies serving the Western New York region: HealthNow New York, the parent of BlueCross BlueShield of WNY; Independent Health; Excellus Healthcare, the parent of Univera Healthcare; and Fidelis Care. Statewide, the average increase requested for individuals is 8.4 percent; and 12.0 percent for small groups. You can see the full list of rate requests on Buffalo Business First's website.