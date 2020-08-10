Health officials urge people to get flu vaccine this fall

Officials say those who spend time with people who are at high risk for flu complications should get a flu vaccine.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County health officials are urging all residents, six months and older, to get a flu vaccine this year.

“Having the flu might make you feel miserable for a few days or a few weeks,” said Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein.

“The flu can also cause devastating health complications for people in certain high-risk groups, including children under 2 years old, adults over 65 years old, people with chronic heart, lung, kidney and metabolic conditions, and females who are pregnant or who may become pregnant during flu season. People can get infected with COVID-19 and flu at the same time. Although there is no vaccine to protect against COVID-19, today there are vaccines to protect against flu."

Officials say those who spend time with people who are at high risk for flu complications should get a flu vaccine. They say it is an additional layer of protection for the most vulnerable.

“Myths and misinformation about the flu vaccine can be countered with this undeniable fact: flu vaccine can keep you from getting the flu,” said Dr. Burstein. “We are facing a flu season alongside the COVID-19 pandemic, and a flu vaccine is a quick, one-time action that will have a protective benefit for months.”

The county offers some guidance and tips for residents to consider:

Groups at risk for flu complications and hospitalization

• Adults 65 years and older

• Children younger than 2 years old

• People with chronic medical conditions like

o Asthma

o Neurologic and neurodevelopment conditions

o Blood disorders (such as sickle cell disease)

o Chronic lung disease (such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease [COPD] and cystic fibrosis)

o Endocrine disorders (such as diabetes mellitus)

o Heart disease (such as congenital heart disease, congestive heart failure and coronary artery disease)

o Kidney diseases

o Liver disorders

o Metabolic disorders (such as inherited metabolic disorders and mitochondrial disorders)

• People who are obese with a body mass index [BMI] of 40 or higher

• People with a weakened immune system due to disease (such as people with HIV or AIDS, or some cancers such as leukemia) or medications (such as those receiving chemotherapy or radiation treatment for cancer, or persons with chronic conditions requiring chronic corticosteroids or other drugs that suppress the immune system)

• People who have had a stroke

• Females who are pregnant and up to 2 weeks after the end of pregnancy

• People who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities

Who should get a flu vaccine?

Everyone ages 6 months and older. There are very few medical reasons for someone to avoid getting a flu vaccination. If you have questions, please check with your physician or pharmacist.

When should I get a flu vaccine?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend a flu vaccination before the end of October. And a flu vaccine received any time through the end of the 2020-2021 flu season will have a protective benefit. Don’t delay. The best protection comes before the flu season starts in early winter, and it takes up to two weeks to develop antibodies. Children who need two doses of flu vaccine should start the process sooner; two doses must be spaced four weeks apart.

Where can I get a flu vaccine?

Nearly all pharmacies and many doctor’s offices offer flu vaccine. Visit vaccinefinder.org to search for locations in your neighborhood. ECDOH recommends calling ahead to confirm vaccine availability.

Is there a cost for flu vaccine?

With most insurance plans, a flu vaccine is covered completely and there is no co-pay. Some pharmacies offer flu vaccine for a nominal fee.