Health officials issue alert over fatal bacteria following death of New York man

NEW YORK — Health officials are alerting New Yorkers of a rare, but fatal bacterial infection that recently took the life of a Suffolk County resident.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued the health alert about bacteria, called vibriosis, Wednesday afternoon.

Health officials say vibriosis is caused by several species of bacteria, including the Vibrio vulnificus bacteria, which occurs naturally in saltwater coastal environments. The bacteria cause skin breakdown, ulcers, ear infections and sepsis. If ingested, it could cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting, fever and chills.

In addition to the death of the Suffolk County individual, there have been other fatal cases identified in Connecticut, according to the Governor's office.

Health officials are urging residents to take precautions.

“While rare, the vibrio bacteria has unfortunately made it to this region and can be extraordinarily dangerous,” Governor Hochul said in a release. “As we investigate further, it is critical that all New Yorkers stay vigilant and take responsible precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe, including protecting open wounds from seawater and for those with compromised immune systems, avoiding raw or undercooked shellfish which may carry the bacteria.”

Officials are still trying to determine if the death in Suffolk County is connected to exposure in New York waters or elsewhere.

New York State Department of Health is reminding healthcare professionals to consider vibriosis when diagnosing wound infections, or sepsis.

“We are reminding providers to be on the lookout for cases of vibriosis, which is not often the first diagnosis that comes to mind. We are also suggesting to New Yorkers that if you have wounds, you should avoid swimming in warm seawater. And, if you have a compromised immune system, you should also avoid handling or eating raw seafood that could also carry the bacteria," said New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald.

Anyone can be exposed vibriosis, but those with liver disease, cancer, a weakened immune system, or people taking medication to decrease stomach acid are at a higher risk of getting an infection or developing complications.

Health experts say to help prevent vibriosis, those with a cut or scrape, recent piercings or tattoos, should avoid exposing skin to warm seawater in coastal environments or cover the wound with a waterproof bandage. They also recommend those with compromised immune systems to avoid eating raw or undercooked shellfish, which can carry the bacteria.