BUFFALO, N.Y. — For doing their part to help keep people healthier, Western New York hospitals and physicians received incentive payments totaling more than $47 million from local health insurers.

The payments come through each health plan’s value-based reimbursement payment program, which rewards providers based on their role in improving the health of patients.

That’s up 7.5 percent compared to last year, when Western New York’s three largest health insurers paid out $43.7 million in incentive payments for their 2017 incentive programs. To read the full story, check out Buffalo Business First's website.