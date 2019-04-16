BUFFALO, N.Y. — The health-care field has scored a clean sweep in a new local salary report issued by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Surgeons, family practitioners, dentists and nurse anesthetists are the four highest-paid occupations in the Buffalo metropolitan area, based on newly released BLS data for 2018.

Surgeons in the two-county Buffalo metro earned an average of $267,890 last year. The next three health-care professions all have average salaries above $190,000. To see what other jobs earned top pay, check out Buffalo Business First's website.