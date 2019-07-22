TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A local environmental group wants to find out what the pollution from Tonawanda Coke left in soil around the area.

Citizen Science Community Resources (CSCR) is looking for people who live near the plant in Tonawanda and Grand Island to take soil samples as part of a new study.

It's small-scale now, but they're hoping to expand it.

Residents who are interested are asked to attend one of the open houses at the CSCR office located in the Philip Sheridan Building at 3200 Elmwood Avenue, Room210. Open houses are: Thursday July 25 from 4:30-6:30pm and Tuesday July 30 from 1-5pm.