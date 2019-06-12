AMHERST, N.Y. — A new surgery center has opened in Amherst.

Western New York Medical Management is running the new Amherst Surgery Center, which is located on Sheridan Drive, right across from the Northtown Plaza.

The center will offer pain management, orthopedic and spine surgery, vascular, breast, and OB/GYN procedures.

"A facility like this is paid 60 percent for what is paid to the hospital for the same procedure, so it's a saving for the community in terms of health insurance," said Tony Lyons, the CEO of Western New York Medical Management.

This is the second location for Western New York Medical Management, which also runs the pain management surgery center in Buffalo.

