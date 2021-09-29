Governor Hochul names Dr. Mary Bassett NYS Health Commissioner

Dr. Bassett replaces Dr. Howard Zucker who submitted his letter of resignation last week.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has named Dr. Mary Bassett, as New York's new health commissioner.

Dr. Bassett replaces Dr. Howard Zucker who resigned last week after serving under former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

"Our recovery from this pandemic requires tested leadership and experience to improve health equity and access across the state, and Dr. Bassett is perfectly equipped to lead the New York State Department of Health during this critical moment," Governor Hochul said.

"When I was sworn in as Governor, I pledged to build a talented team with the skills, knowledge, and expertise to stop the spread of COVID-19, return our lives to normalcy, and move our state forward. Dr. Bassett is both a highly regarded public health expert and an exemplary public servant, and I look forward to working with her to keep New Yorkers safe and healthy."

Dr. Bassett currently serves as director of the François-Xavier Bagnoud (FXB) Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University and FXB Professor of the Practice of Health and Human Rights in the department of Social and Behavioral Sciences at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

She has previously served as commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, where she led the department's response to Ebola, Legionnaires' disease and other disease outbreaks.