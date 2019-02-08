ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a new bill that's focused on getting more women mammograms.

The bill is called Shannon's Law. It requires large group insurers to cover medically necessary mammograms for women aged 35 to 39.

The law is named for a Long Island woman who died at age 31, three years after she was diagnosed.

"We know that with cancer diagnoses, early detection is the best possible treatment. This administration has taken and will continue to take aggressive action to break down any barriers to breast cancer screenings for women across the state," said Governor Cuomo. "By signing this legislation, we are taking another step to break down barriers to breast cancer screening and improve access to health care for all women in New York."

Right now, they only need to cover mammograms for women over 40, but there are 12,000 cases of breast cancer detected every year for women under 40.